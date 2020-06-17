In the days before Sister Carolyn Farrell, BVM, died, she told her longtime friend Sister Teri Hadro: “It’s all about service.”
“If there was a job to do, Carolyn was the one you looked to to get it started,” said Hadro, president of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. “She knew how to launch things.”
Farrell, a member of the BVM sisters since 1953, died Sunday at age 85. She served the Dubuque community and beyond in a number of roles over the years, notably as Dubuque’s first female City Council member from 1978 to 1981, and the city’s only female mayor in 1980.
She also held an administrative role at Clarke College and served as St. Patrick School principal from 1969 to 1974.
“She was the kind of person where, once she had a conversation with you, you went into her … Rolodex, and she would find something for you to do on one of the many projects she had going on,” Hadro said. “If you ever called a person a spark plug, Carolyn was a spark plug.”
In addition to a fondness for cooking, reading and playing bridge, Farrell was passionate about people, and women in particular, Hadro said.
Farrell is quoted in several Telegraph Herald articles about her role as the first female City Council member and the attention that historic title brought.
“If you come on too strong on that whole woman’s question, you’ll turn people off, and then you’re ineffectual,” Farrell said in a Jan. 2, 1981, TH article. “You just can’t do it. And in Dubuque you have to work with men. You have to be part of the old boys’ gang to survive, because there aren’t any women anyplace else.”
Farrell was chosen as Dubuque’s mayor in 1980, at a time when the City Council selected a mayor from among the council members instead of holding an election for the role. Her position as mayor garnered national attention because of the rarity of a religious sister serving in elected office. A statement from the Vatican later clarified that holding such a position was prohibited. “I could never have run for re-election,” Farrell said years later.
Former Dubuque Mayor Walter Pregler said he was voted off the council the year Farrell was elected mayor by her peers, so he didn’t directly work with her. However, Farrell was quick to recruit him to be the first chairman of the Community Advisory Development Commission.
Pregler said she gave back to her community and was a “talented individual.”
“There were an awful lot of eyebrows raised when she ran, but I congratulated her for being so straightforward,” Pregler said.
Mayor Roy Buol said Farrell is the only female mayor Dubuque has seen to date, a fact he hopes changes one day.
“She was a trailblazer in many respects,” Buol said. “She was well-respected in the community and always looking out for the lesser among us.”
After her retirement from the education field, Farrell became the director of the BVM sisters’ Roberta Kuhn Center, which provides educational opportunities to those age 55 and older on a variety of topics.
Through her multitude of projects and commitments, most recently with the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, Farrell seemed “tireless” in her effort to support causes combating injustice and to reach out as a friend to those who needed one, Hadro said.
A full obituary for Farrell will run in Sunday’s Telegraph Herald.