MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man recently was sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store.
Manu C. Mac Duir, 22, of Maquoketa, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree burglary was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Judge Mark Lawson. Mac Duir must also pay a civil penalty of $1,050.
The case relates to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3.
Court documents state that Mac Duir admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped off Kasey J. Jones, of Bernard, near the store. Authorities said Jones broke a window to get inside, then broke a glass display case and stole five handguns. Jones was seen on camera leaving the store at about 3:10 a.m.
Jones, who was 17 at the time of the theft, initially was charged as an adult for his role in the incident, but the case later was waived to juvenile court.
Nicolas P. Williams, 29, of Lost Nation, also pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in relation to the incident. Documents state Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.