When he was 3 years old, John Helbing’s world was turned upside down, and he didn’t even know it.
On Sept. 13, 1950, John’s father, 2nd Lt. George H. Helbing, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, was killed when his jet crashed during a training exercise out of Griffiss Air Force Base in New York.
He was one month away from his 25th birthday.
His 23-year-old wife, Jean, was at their home on the base with John and his 2-year-old brother, Jim, when officers came to notify her of her husband’s death. She was five months pregnant with their third child.
“That was all pretty much kept from me,” said John, of St. Louis. “I’m sure they took me and my brother to my grandparents. It wasn’t a major significant emotional event for me at the time. They did a good job of shielding me from the situation.”
Jean Helbing moved her young family back to Dubuque, the hometown of George and her. In January 1951, John’s brother George Thomas was born.
In 1954, Jean married Robert Noel Sr., another fighter pilot who had been a classmate of George at Dubuque Senior High School. Noel also served as a pallbearer at George’s funeral. Two more children were born of that marriage — Mary and Robert Jr.
The older John got, the more curious he became about his father.
“My mother didn’t talk about it. I think it was too emotional,” John said. “Two of my mom’s brothers, Uncle Tom and Uncle Bud, knew my dad fairly well, and they really liked him a lot. They and a few other relatives filled in a lot of the gaps. But my mom just never could. I think it was too hard for her.”
John’s sister, Mary Spielvogel, of Maplewood, Minn., recalls a box of pictures, certificates and medals in a closet of their home.
“If (George’s) name came up, my mother would start crying,” she said. “I don’t have a clear recollection of hearing about him, but I do remember we always called him Daddy George.”
The family later moved to Wichita, Kan., when Noel’s employer, A.Y. McDonald, transferred him there. The family also spent time in Missouri before settling in Neenah, Wis. But Dubuque still always seemed like home.
“We all mostly grew up in Dubuque, all five of us kids,” Mary said.
John graduated from high school and started college, then served as a special forces medic in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. His brother Jim was an Army Ranger, although he stayed stateside. Citing the military’s sole survivor policy, John filed paperwork and made sure his brother, who died in 2011, wouldn’t be sent into a combat zone.
“One of us was there, and that was enough,” John said. “I don’t know if he ever knew, but that’s what big brothers do.”
Following three years in the Army, John served five years in the National Guard. After his military service, he completed his college degree and carved out a corporate career in occupational health and safety.
But there was a always a nagging feeling that he should know more about his father’s history.
“It bothered me that I hadn’t followed up and found out more,” he said. “I decided I was going to make that happen.”
Mary remembers when her brother decided to find out more about his father.
“When he retired, he finally felt he had the time,” she said. “He gets things in his head, and boy, you’re not stopping him. He was on a mission.”
That mission included not only exploring his father’s history but visiting the crash site on more than one occasion, having a plaque placed there and designing a family grave marker that was placed at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Since 2019, John was battling terminal liver cancer. At the time of his diagnosis, his doctors gave him less than one year to live. He died at age 75 on May 8, 2022, with his family at his side. He was interviewed for this story just five days before his death.
A hometown boy
George H. Helbing was born in Dubuque on Oct. 14, 1925, the son of George John and Laura Hall Helbing.
George H. and his sister Suzanne, who was born five years later, were the fourth generation of Helbings in Dubuque, starting with their great-grandfather Christoph and his wife, Justina, who came from their home in Thuringia, Germany, in 1872.
Christoph’s son, Johann, opened Helbing’s Grocery in the early 1900s. Johann was joined in the business by his son, George J. Helbing.
George attended Senior, where he excelled at football, track, swimming and golf. He won medals for debate competitions through the American Legion and swimming competitions through the YMCA. His father, a World War I veteran, was very involved in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, USO and other organizations in the Dubuque area, and George often assisted him with events and ceremonies celebrating military veterans.
A military man
After graduating from Senior in 1943, George joined the Army Air Forces, the precursor to the U.S. Air Force. It wasn’t long before he was sent to San Angelo, Texas, for training to become a bombardier. Cadets were schooled in flight, navigation, aerial observation and targeting. The intense training made the bombardier one of the military’s most specialized and valuable assets.
“He wanted to be a pilot very badly,” John said. “Bombardier was the place to start.”
George graduated from bombardier school on Feb. 1, 1945. The family doesn’t know where he served after that, although it is presumed that he was sent overseas.
He returned to Dubuque in October 1946 and immediately reenlisted at Fort Snelling in Hibbing, Minn. But he also came home for another very important reason: to marry his high school sweetheart.
A family manGeorge and the then-Jean Ann Connolly were married at St. Columbkille Catholic Church on Oct. 17, 1946.
After a wedding trip to Chicago, George and Jean left for his next duty station. Eventually, he would be accepted for pilot training in the F-80 Shooting Star fighter jet. Upon completing his training, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and pilot in the U.S. Air Force.
By January 1950, the young Helbing family — George, Jean, John and Jim — were living at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, N.Y. The Korean War was on the horizon, and on June 27, the U.S. officially entered the conflict.
George was part of the 171st Fighter Interceptor Training Squadron. He was making practice flights in the F-86 Sabre fighter jet and soon would ship out to Korea with his squadron.
The crash
On an overcast and cloudy Wednesday morning, George took off for a routine practice flight.
Around noon, George radioed the base that he was running out of fuel. He was instructed to climb to a higher altitude to burn off his remaining fuel, then bail out of the plane.
“He only had seconds to make the right move, and he didn’t make the right move,” John said. “He flew into a cloud bank, and that did it. He’s traveling somewhere between 500 and 600 mph at 2,000 feet above the ground. He has a split second to make the right decision, and he didn’t make the right one.”
Searchers were surprised to find George’s body in the cockpit. A subsequent investigation by the Air Force did not determine why he didn’t or couldn’t bail out of the jet.
In 1989, John visited the crash site on farmland in Lewis County, N.Y. He met the farmer who, as a 12-year-old, was outside with his mother hanging laundry on the clothesline when they heard the plane overhead, though they never saw it.
Then, they heard the crash.
“We had to use four-wheelers to get to the site,” John said. “The plane and most of his remains are still there. I was expecting to see a plane, but it’s underground because of the speed and impact of the crash.”
In 1950, searchers had a tough time accessing the site as well. There still was hope that George had ejected from the plane, but that hope disappeared when searchers found his remains.
A service was held at the crash site three days later, and what remains could be recovered were returned to Dubuque for burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Commemorating life and death
In 2010, with permission from the landowner, John placed a plaque at the crash site. The plaque was signed by George’s three sons and explained that the plane was destroyed in the crash and hadn’t been removed from the site.
Back in St. Louis, John started to think about what else he could do to commemorate his father’s life. His visit to the crash site had him feeling closer to his father than ever before.
“When I was at the site, I wanted to find a piece of the plane,” he said. “I looked and looked and wasn’t finding anything. I said ‘Dad, I need your help. I’ve come a long way to find you.’ After that, I walked about 20 feet and something crinkled under my feet — it was a piece of the wing.”
John decided he wanted to design a headstone for his father that would include an etching of the plane he flew and an Air Force medallion.
“He got it in his head that he wanted to do this,” Mary said. “He would send emails about it. He put a lot of thought into it and redesigned it a few times. He probably drove the lady at the monument company crazy.”
The monument was installed in 2019. Since then, in addition to George, John’s mother and stepfather and two brothers, Jim and Robert Jr., have been buried there.
John, whose funeral service will be held in Missouri on June 4, will be interred at Mount Olivet near the monument he designed. His children plan on placing some of his ashes with his parents and brothers.
Road trip of healing and remembrance
John has three children: John Helbing Jr., Kim Helbing and Chrissy Plenge.
Last fall, knowing that his time was limited, John invited Kim, 43, of Knox City, Mo., and Chrissy, 42, of Kahoka, Mo., to accompany him on a road trip to their grandfather’s crash site.
Actually, “invited” might not be the word his daughters would use.
“Kim and Chrissy had fallen out and didn’t see eye to eye,” John said. “I took them on a road trip so they could work out their differences and bond again. Because you can’t get any tighter than riding a couple of thousand miles in a car.”
Kim said the sisters’ very different personalities were one of the reasons they were at odds.
“Growing up, I was the rebel, and Chrissy was the overachiever,” she said. “My dad would say, ‘You two are sisters. You need to patch things up.’ But for five or six years, that’s how it was.”
In the spring of 2020, John told his children he had cancer.
“We both realized he wasn’t going to be around,” Kim said. “The biggest and best gift we could give him was getting back together.”
When the trio reached Lewis County, N.Y., they still had to take ATVs to reach the crash site.
Kim said she felt connected to the site immediately.
“It felt like a connection point,” she said. “It was pretty symbolic in that sense. It’s just one of those things where you want to connect, and I asked my grandfather for that connection.”
Kim said she meditated in the woods, then walked with her sister to the other side of a marsh, where they found another piece of the plane.
“That was definitely a pivotal moment in our healing,” Kim said. “We were getting along by that point, but it really made us realize how special our family was.”
Chrissy said the discovery of a piece of the plane was also important to her.
“When we found the piece of wreckage, the sun was shining on it between the leaves of the trees,” she said. “It was really neat to be that close to somebody you never knew.”
While Kim and Chrissy might have initially been reluctant to take the trip, they are glad they did.
“It was the best trip I’d ever been on,” she said. “(Dad) gave us a week with just him, and he introduced us to our grandfather. It meant so much to us, and it was magical.”
The sisters already are planning another trip to the crash site with John’s four grandchildren.
A family legacy
John Helbing was a private pilot for years and went on to learn instrument flying and get a commercial pilot’s license. He volunteered for Wings of Hope, a nonprofit that provides no-charge medical flights for those in need.
John said he feels his father influenced — and helped — him his entire life.
“When I’ve flown, I’ve talked to him,” he said. “I’ve talked to him whenever I’ve needed help, and I feel like he’s helped me.”
And just like he didn’t know his world had been turned upside down on that September day in 1950, John was unaware of the support he provided to his grieving mother.
“She told me John was her rock,” Mary said. “John got her through it. I think he kept her in the present, and he was as good a helper as a little boy could be.”
