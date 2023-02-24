Icy weather Wednesday that stretched into Thursday downed tree branches and caused some power outages across the tri-state area.
Most of the ice accumulation occurred in communities stretching from Independence, Iowa, to Freeport, Ill., said National Weather Service Quad Cities meteorologist John Haase, in a line roughly contiguous with U.S. 20.
NWS received reports of a half-inch of accumulation across that area, as well as a half-inch of sleet in some communities. The NWS defines an ice storm as a quarter-inch or more of ice accumulation.
The added weight of the ice, combined with sometimes windy conditions, led to many branches snapping off in the area. Some of those branches hit power lines, causing pockets of outages in the tri-state area on Thursday.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said there were no widespread outages in the county, but “it’s enough to keep everyone busy right now.”
Early Thursday, more than 300 Alliant Energy customers in Delaware County, Iowa, were without services, as were smaller numbers in several other area counties, according to the company’s outage map. Many of those had their power restored by Thursday afternoon.
The largest outage being reported in eastern Iowa as of that time was south of Cascade, where 120 customers were still without power. Alliant spokesperson Morgan Hawk said power would be restored to that area, as well as the Dyersville area on Thursday, with power restored to all area Alliant customers by today.
Berger said he had not received reports of significant crashes on U.S. 20 or major thoroughfares.
“The salt seems to be working on the major roads,” he said.
Berger warned, however, that continued strong winds Thursday night could down more branches, again possibly impacting power lines.
In northwest Illinois, communities including Warren, Apple River, Nora and parts of Stockton still were without power as of Thursday afternoon.
Warren Fire Chief Jeff Ege said his department had received reports from area residents of three to four power poles down. Phone lines also appeared to be down in the area.
ComEd spokesperson Tom Dominguez said 66,000 of the company’s customers remained without power Thursday afternoon, mostly in northwest Illinois, and the utility aimed to have 80% of customers’ power restored by Thursday night, though customers in rural and tree-dense communities might have to wait until the weekend for power to be restored.
He said the utility had brought in extra crews and was prioritizing restoring power to schools, police departments and hospitals.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member who covers the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
