DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Area Farmers Market will kick off its season next week.
It will start Thursday, May 21, with special guidelines that must be followed. These rules range from attendees practicing social distancing to what products will be sold.
Vendors will have to be 6 feet apart, they can only sell farm products or food, and there will be no picnic tables for market-goers to gather around.
“We are not sure how long these measures will be in place, but we will follow the governor’s requests and Center of Disease Control’s health guidelines,” said Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
There is the possibility that some of the guidelines could become more permanent, but Thompson hopes otherwise.
“I hope, in the future, the market can go back to how we did things in the past — a social gathering place to purchase food and craft items and give hugs because we have not seen each other all year,” she said.
Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson believes that the farmers market will be welcomed.
“I do think customers will come out to the farmers market right away,” she said. “There is nothing better than fresh produce and baked goods. Our market has been around for nearly 20 years, so there has been a relationship built with many regular customers.”
COVID-19 has not scared any of the vendors away, as the same number plan to be there this year compared to years before.
“They understand things will have to be different but that it is for the good of their customers and themselves,” Thompson said.
The market is held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at Commercial Club Park.