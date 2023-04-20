Dubuque police said two women were arrested for a domestic disturbance in which one woman held a knife to the other's throat, and one of the women later pepper sprayed the other. 

Sherida L. Brown, 34, and Maranda A. Turner, 36, both no permanent address, were arrested a little after 8 p.m. Wednesday at Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, on one count each of domestic assault with injury. Brown additionally was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. 

