More than $2 million in federal funding will be made available to aid businesses in northeast Iowa.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, announced this week that the East Central Intergovernmental Association in Dubuque will receive a $2.2 million coronavirus recovery and resiliency grant from the federal Economic Development Administration.
The grant dollars will allow for a new revolving loan fund that supports and addresses the economic development needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs, according to a press release issued by Finkenauer's office.
Funding is tied to the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved in March.
The loans will be distributed by ECIA and are available to small business owners and entrepreneurs in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties.