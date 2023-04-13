CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Cassville Village Board is considering updating its ordinances to allow for chickens within village limits after area residents reached out to request the change.

Village board members on Monday discussed and approved the creation of a committee to draft a new ordinance around the matter for future board review. Current ordinances do not allow for chickens within city limits.

