CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Cassville Village Board is considering updating its ordinances to allow for chickens within village limits after area residents reached out to request the change.
Village board members on Monday discussed and approved the creation of a committee to draft a new ordinance around the matter for future board review. Current ordinances do not allow for chickens within city limits.
“We have an idea of what we want … but it’s not set in stone yet,” said Village Clerk and future committee member Molly Roskams. “The village is growing and opening their eyes to some of these little things that are important to people and make people want to live here, so that’s really exciting.”
Recommended for you
Roskams said the committee will look at guidelines from several area municipalities when drafting Cassville’s potential new ordinance. While the details aren’t finalized, she said there will likely be restrictions on the number of chickens residents can have, coop size and location, among other factors.
She added village residents will likely only be allowed to own hens, as roosters “can be a little on the noisy side.”
Jessica Johnson, of Cassville, is one of the residents who approached the village board about changing the ordinance. Since last year, she and her fiance have been considering getting their own chickens as a way to ensure access to fresh eggs.
When she started the process of purchasing the supplies for a coop, Johnson learned of the ordinance banning chickens from city limits. She then approached the board about changing the ordinance in February and again in March, sparking the creation of the committee this week.
“As a resident, I think it should be my right to choose the food I want to eat (like fresh eggs),” Johnson said. “... The supply chain has been unreliable in the area of groceries (since the pandemic), so this is more of a movement toward more homegrown food and being more self-sustainable.”
Roskams said the committee hopes to have a draft ordinance for review at the board’s May meeting, although the timeline will depend somewhat on the swearing in and training of several new board members later this month.
Several other southwest Wisconsin municipalities allow residents to have chickens within city or village limits, including Platteville, Lancaster, Bloomington and Cuba City, although regulations vary from place to place.
Other tri-state area cities with chicken-friendly ordinances include Maquoketa, Iowa; Galena, Ill.; and Dubuque.
Platteville Community Development Director Joe Carroll said chickens have been in Platteville off and on for years, and he’s never heard any complaints from residents about the birds being noisy or disruptive.
“I know we have some chickens because I walk around town and I’ll see them or hear them a bit, but I’ve never received a complaint,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.