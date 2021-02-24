The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyreese W. Jenkins, 25, of 3197 Windsor Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Jenkins assaulted Laklyn N. Owens, 24, of the same address, on Friday in the presence of their two children, ages 3 and 2.
Jay M. Martin, 33, of Bellevue, Iowa, was arrested at 4:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue in Dubuque on a warrant charging third-degree theft.