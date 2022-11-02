DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A busy bridge on Dyersville’s west end is reaching the end of its expected lifespan, and as time goes on, its condition is expected to worsen.
Significant settling on the east approach to Bear Creek bridge has prompted some asphalt leveling to ease the transition from the road. Mike Shimkus, of WHKS, noted there are indications a similar problem is also forming on the west end.
The existing continuous-slab- concrete bridge was constructed in 1974, with an original service life of 50 years. A decision on how and when to make repairs will need to be made soon.
On the bridge deck itself, there are numerous holes that have been filled in with asphalt, and while that makes the drive smoother, the method actually causes damage over time.
Shimkus explained that this temporary solution traps moisture that leads to deterioration. He noted the asphalt filling method is a reasonable interim fix.
“Once the water, the salt and everything else hits the steel reinforcements, that’s when you start to have problems,” Shimkus said. “As that steel rusts and corrodes, it starts to expand and pop things loose, which creates cracks that allows more water and salt infiltration.”
Every two years the federal government requires any bridge that is at least 20 feet long to undergo an inspection and be given a grade. The Bear Creek Bridge is rated five, or in fair condition.
The bigger picture for the City Council is the timeline during which the bridge can go from a five to a four (poor condition) or even down to a three (serious condition) or two (critical condition). This could happen quickly or take years, Shimkus said.
Any further degradation could result in a weight limit being imposed, which carries significant consequences given how many grain trucks use the thoroughfare. At a grade four, the bridge becomes eligible for state funding, although it would be put on a waiting list.
WHKS was commissioned to study the bridge and listed five options for the council to consider: do nothing; minimum repairs (estimated total cost of $322,000); full rehabilitation ($497,000); full rehabilitation with a pedestrian trail retrofit ($889,000); and full bridge replacement with a pedestrian trail ($1,512,000).
City Administrator Mick Michel said it would make most fiscal sense to opt for the full rehabilitation option and bond out the project.
While Mayor Jeff Jacque had Shimkus touch on the bridge being safe to use, Shimkus stated while that is true, the damage to the bridge is more than appearance.
“I think the reason we’re here is because the damage is more than cosmetic,” Shimkus said.
He reiterated that there is no imminent danger at this point.
