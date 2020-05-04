Police said a Dubuque man on Saturday threatened to kill his mother with the hammer he was holding, with which he also broke a window.
Cory M. Jones, 22, of 2301 White St., was arrested at about 6:35 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon and first-degree harassment. His next court hearing is set for June 2.
Court documents state that officers responded to Jones’ residence Saturday after his aunt Jolene A. Hines, 45, of Bernard, Iowa, received a text message from her sister Tara D. Jones, 49, who is Cory Jones’ mother and had been staying with him. The text message said Cory “told me he was going to hit me in the head with a hammer and kill me,” while holding the tool.
Tara Jones offered the same recounting of events when interviewed by police.
Austin L. Jones, 24, who also lives at the White Street address, said there had been an argument between Tara and Cory and that Cory hit the door with a hammer, documents state. Police said the glass on the door was “broken out.”
Documents state that Cory Jones admitted to having had the hammer but said he was fixing the door.