PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Health’s walking club is launching a free community fitness initiative.
Sole Mates’ 100 Miles in 100 Days Community Walking Challenge will begin today, though the club will not be gathering for weekly group walks because of health precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a press release states.
“Though group walks would be a health risk, we can still each get out and move each day on our own,” said Jaime Collins, Sole Mates leader and Southwest Health director of marketing and communications, in the release.
She reported that “hundreds around our area have participated in the challenge in recent years.”
Participants who walk 100 miles by Oct. 8 will receive a commemorative water bottle.
Current members of Sole Mates will be automatically entered into the 2020 challenge. New members can join by visiting southwesthealth.org/walk or calling 608-342-4779.
Registered participants will receive an emailed form for logging miles walked. Printed forms are available at Southwest Health’s reception desks.