CUBA CITY, Wis. — A fire destroyed a golf clubhouse and supper club today in rural Cuba City.
No injuries were reported at Cole Acres Golf and Supper Club, 7617 Lafayette County Road J, but the building was a total loss, according to Benton Fire Chief Nicholas Neis.
“The damage was too substantial that we can’t determine where it started or what caused it,” he said.
Benton fire crews were paged to a structure fire at about 1 a.m. today, and the neighboring Cuba City, Dickeyville, Hazel Green, Platteville and Shullsburg fire departments assisted.
Firefighters were on scene until about 6 a.m., Neis said.
Fire damage was limited to the upper level of the split-story building, he said, while the lower level incurred heat and smoke damage. A pump that feeds a swimming pool located on the lower level also was damaged, Neis said.
The property is owned by Larry McWilliams, according to county records. A telephone at the club rang unanswered this afternoon.
The golf course will reopen Monday for members only, according to an online announcement from the business.