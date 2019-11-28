The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Dakota J. Thompson, 20, of 821 W. Eighth St., was arrested at about 5:55 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- John L. Takes, 44, of 3830 Mount Alpine St., was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Virginia E. Takes, 54, of the same address.
- Justin J. Hendren, 29, of 266 Nevada St., was arrested at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West First Street on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.