PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The future of Platteville Armory remains uncertain after several Common Council members this week expressed concern about the building’s financial feasibility and its ability to host key city programs.
Council members discussed the potential armory acquisition at their meeting this week. The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs would sell the building to the city for $135,000.
If purchased, the city would use the space for its parks and recreation department and other city programming, including potentially as a temporary or permanent space for Platteville Senior Center. To do so, the city would incur the cost of necessary lead mitigation and any additional renovations to the armory.
“There’s no question it has a lot of positives,” City Manager Adam Ruechel told council members. “That’s compared again, though, to the costs.”
Older adults from the center attended a previous meeting to express distaste for the move, and a group of about 15 people returned at this week’s meeting to maintain their opposition.
Several council members seemed to agree after a recent tour of the armory.
“(The center) does so much, and the little space that I saw (at the armory), I was just almost offended that we would offer that to them,” said Council Member Lynne Parrott, adding that she thought the building would work well for the needs of the parks and rec department.
Council Member Ken Kilian also expressed hesitancy to use the armory as space for the senior center, which currently is housed in OE Gray Early Learning Center. That building eventually will be demolished so the city’s new fire station can be constructed.
However, he also called the armory an “excellent property” that the city should purchase and use for some other purpose.
Council Member Eileen Nickels said that even if the city incurred costs to renovate the armory, it still would be much cheaper than constructing a new building.
“With the costs of remodeling, if we found another building, you’d be looking at doing remodeling there and it’s the same thing,” she said.
After more than an hour of discussion, council members voted to table the discussion until more information was available on the building’s potential funding sources. The issue will come back to the council at its Oct. 25 meeting.
Senior center Program Director Jill Goffinet said after the meeting that she was glad the council decided to table the discussion.
She reiterated the center’s concerns about space, accessibility and parking at the armory and said she’d prefer the council find a more suitable, permanent space for the center following the demolition of OE Gray.
“Change for seniors is tough as it is,” Goffinet said. “If we have to keep moving from temporary location to temporary location, it’s just not feasible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.