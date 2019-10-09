Police said a man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Thomas L. Riedl, 75, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of chest pains, according to Dubuque police. Riedl was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Suzanne M. Riedl, 73, of Dubuque.
The crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of Pennsylvanie Avenue and Green Street. Police said Metty Lang, 14, of Dubuque, was traveling east on Pennsylvania when she started to turn onto Green Street and struck a westbound vehicle on Pennsylvania driven by Suzanne Riedl.
Lang was cited with failure to have a valid driver’s license and failure to yield upon making a left turn.