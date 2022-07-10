Deb Duehr has been volunteering for Dubuque City Youth Ballet for so long, it has become a part of her.
“I feel now, after so many years, that it truly is a part of my soul to work for the ballet,” she said.
Deb, 71, has been the ballet academy’s rehearsal assistant for 26 years, since she stopped dancing herself. That devotion has spread to her daughter Emily Duehr, who now offers her time as the academy’s communications coordinator. Emily’s daughters have danced in the ballet for years.
“Above all, I want the ballet to survive and thrive in the community,” Emily said. “The ballet is really unique and special to the Dubuque community for our size.”
As rehearsal assistant, Deb has cultivated skills that are essential to the ballet. She runs the music and writes choreography so that when dancers come back for their next rehearsal, Deb can tell them the steps in each part of the dance.
“I write which person is coming in first, which arm or which leg comes up, how many steps they come in,” she said. “As time has gone on, I’ve gotten better at knowing what dancers might ask me, what they might have forgotten.”
In assuming these duties, Deb — who said she really only speaks English — also has accumulated a large vocabulary in another language.
“Over the years, I’ve learned the French terms for each step, because ballet is done in French,” she said.
Academy owner and Artistic Director Marina O’Rourke touted Deb’s contributions to Dubuque City Youth Ballet.
“She has a vast knowledge of terminology and experience with performing, which makes her so valuable to both choreographer Megan MacLeod and me,” she said.
Emily danced in the ballet as a youth before moving out of the area. When she returned, she promptly enrolled her own daughters, but she noticed a need for communication with families and felt compelled to help.
“A lot of parents would say, ‘I’m new to this world. Where do you even get ballet shoes?’” she said. “(O’Rourke and MacLeod) are great with children in the studio and onstage. I want Marina to teach my kids ballet and be in the studio with them. I am good with dealing with needy moms and dads. If I can communicate for them so they have time to do what they need to, I will.”
Emily keeps up with emails to families and runs the academy’s Facebook page. She also helped move academy enrollment online and manages commitment forms for dancers and schedules.
O’Rourke said Emily’s time “tripled” when COVID-19 arrived.
“In order to produce a ‘Nutcracker’ last year, we had two casts, two rehearsal spaces, double the costumes and rehearsal hours,” she said. “Emily maneuvered all the communications effortlessly. She informed families of the protocol and procedures the studio was taking to address concerns.”
Deb has no plan to go anywhere.
“We don’t have a very large core team at the ballet, so I hope to continue as long as I’m useful and helpful,” she said.
