GUTTENBERG, Iowa — As City of Guttenberg leaders seek funding to restore four ponds, a group of Clayton Ridge High School students have floated their own ideas to improve the space.
Students in an environmental science class came up with steps the city could take to improve the ponds, which at one point were constructed to help with flood control but since have filled with sediment. The students recently presented their projects to community leaders, including City Council members and city staff.
“If we implement most of the things in our project or maybe even the most important ones … I think that’ll be a great way to bring the community together,” said Ryleigh Goerdt, who just finished her junior year at Clayton Ridge.
City leaders are working to secure funding to dredge and restore four ponds along U.S. 52.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the ponds to help with flood control and later transferred responsibility for them to the city. Since then, the ponds have filled with sediment and biomass and have become a liability, according to city documents.
“They used to be, to my understanding, like 8 feet deep, and now, we have areas that probably aren’t even a foot deep,” said City Manager Denise Schneider. “We used to have a fountain in one of them, and we can’t even run that now because it sucks up the algae.”
City officials in 2020 received a $75,000 Resource Enhancement and Protection grant to excavate portions of Horseshoe Pond. Work on that project — estimated to cost $100,000 to $200,000 in total — is expected to start this year, Schneider said.
Additionally, city leaders this spring submitted a request to U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, for $3.5 million in federal community project funding to dredge the other ponds, dispose of sediments and biomass and restore the ponds’ hydraulic capacity and recreation benefits.
The Clayton Ridge students examined different aspects of improving the ponds, including soil management and bank retention, water quality, access and aesthetics.
“My hope was to get them involved in the community and see that some of these environmental issues that we learn about throughout the year aren’t in other places — they’re happening right here — and just to get them involved in the process,” said science teacher Jon Klaes.
The projects of Ryleigh and classmate Samantha Spielbauer looked at how to improve the aesthetics of the area. Ryleigh also looked at accessibility improvements, and Samantha examined how to control algae.
“I’m glad I got to talk to somebody who can take what I did into consideration,” Samantha said of students’ presentation to community leaders.
Schneider was among the attendees of the presentations. While some of the students’ ideas already had been considered, they also came up with possible solutions that Schneider said she felt were worth investigating further.
“Those ideas will definitely be put on the table for consideration,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.