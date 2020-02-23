Police said a teenager was seriously injured in a shooting early today in Dubuque.
Johnny T. Webb III, 18, of 558 Clarke Drive, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City due to his injuries, according to Lt. Jay Morrissette of the Dubuque Police Department.
Police found Webb when they responded to the area of Asbury Road and University Avenue at about 1 a.m. when the shooting was reported.
Morrissette said police are searching for the shooter, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.