MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Two Maquoketa High School students spent the final weeks of the school year turning pillowcases into dresses for kids in need.
Taylin Baker, 16, of Zwingle, and Kyla Desoyo, 18, of Maquoketa, sewed pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa as part of a service project in their Dynamics of Clothing class.
“I just enjoyed making them, and I thought it was a good project for people in need,” Taylin said.
Little Dresses for Africa is an international organization that donates clothing to children in need in African countries. The organization also works to bring clean water, schools and community structures such as feeding centers to areas where they are needed.
“I’ve always wanted to do a service project in class, and somehow we always run out of time,” said Maquoketa High School family/consumer sciences teacher Nancy Johnson. “This year, I set up the last four to five weeks to work on a project.”
Johnson pitched several potential projects, but Little Dresses for Africa was most exciting to the girls. They followed a pattern on the organization’s website to make the dresses using pillowcases, elastic and bias tape, a narrow fabric strip used for binding.
In the month spent on the project, Taylin completed 20 dresses. She worked during Johnson’s class, came in during study period to sew and took dresses home to finish them.
“I was so impressed,” Johnson said. “She just took hold of it and went with it and was just so focused on getting dresses sewn and finished.”
Kyla attended school remotely but came in several days a week to work on dresses. Because she was in the classroom less frequently than Taylin — and because she said she’s “a perfectionist when it comes to making things, especially clothing” — she completed only two dresses.
However, she still enjoyed the experience and the chance to give back.
“Here in America, we have so many opportunities, and we can easily get a job or water or clothes, and over there, it’s not really as easy as we have it here, so I think that’s what made me passionate about it,” she said.
After the school year ended, Johnson mailed the dresses to Little Dresses for Africa’s U.S. headquarters in Michigan. From there, they will be delivered to African communities.
Kyla, who graduated this spring, will study business at Clinton Community College and plans to transfer to Istituto Marangoni in Florida to study fashion styling.
Taylin will complete her senior year of high school and hopes to pursue a career in nursing. Her class schedule will dictate whether she continues with Little Dresses for Africa next year, but she hopes to stay involved.
“I probably will do some (dresses) because it’s fun and relaxing to do,” she said. “It’s just an easy project to do for something that makes a big impact.”