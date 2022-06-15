The board of directors of Dubuque-headquartered Flexsteel Industries Inc. on Tuesday declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.

It is payable July 11 to shareholders of record as of June 29, according to a press release. The announcement marks the 322nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The company is a designer, manufacturer, importer and marketer of furniture.

