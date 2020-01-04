After two years of studies and debates about the future of the Five Flags Center, Dubuque City Council members on Monday will be asked to formally take the issue to voters.
Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. Among the items set for consideration during the first meeting of 2020 is a recommendation to set a March 3 vote on a planned $75 million expansion of the city-owned civic center.
The suggestion comes from the city’s Five Flags Civic Center Commission, but the final decision lies with the City Council. However, if they want to pursue a March 3 vote, they must pull the trigger by Jan. 17, per Iowa law.
If council members are in line with the commission, they likely will ask voters to sign off on the issuance of up to $75 million in general obligation bonds, according to Marie Ware, the city’s Leisure Services Director.
Consultants have suggested several ways to reduce the overall price tag. That includes soliciting private donations, implementing ticket fees and, potentially, selling naming rights.
Still, Ware believes the city will have to ask voters for permission to bond for the full project cost, even if not all of the debt must be issued.
“When you go to a vote and you put something on a ballot, you have to know what our funding scenario is,” she said. “You have to know that once the people vote on it, you can build what you told the people they were voting on.”
If council members do set a special election, at least 60% of voters will need to support the bond issue for it to pass.
According to commission members, the recommended scenario is a “superior option” for the 40-plus-year-old Five Flags Center. Seating in the arena would be expanded from about 4,000 to nearly 6,500, increasing the likelihood of attracting larger, more lucrative events to the community.
The project also would include installation of eight suites, and the increased revenue potential could drop the annual taxpayer operating subsidy from $900,000 to about $346,000, according to a consultant’s study.
“The feasibility studies have been going on for over two years, and the people of Dubuque are ready for a resolution on this project,” commission members wrote in the recommendation to the City Council. “As the feasibility survey results show, the community supports an upgraded facility.”
H.R. Cook, who manages Five Flags for a contractor hired to oversee the facility, said he’s worked in many markets, but Dubuque stands out in terms of hunger for entertainment options.
“It’s exciting from the standing of what the future may hold for entertainment in Dubuque if this goes on the ballot and this passes,” he said.
Three commissioned studies — with a combined price tag of about $200,000 — have explored the future of Five Flags. Now commission members believe it’s time to have a serious conversation, Cook said.
“We need to start discussing this,” he said, speaking from the perspective of the commission. “And it needs to be on the agenda, and this is where the commission stands on it.”