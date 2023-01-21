The Dubuque County Zoning Commission members voted, 5-1, this week to recommend rezoning 22 acres of rural residential property for commercial use.
This was the second request for the property by Miller Cos., the developer of the land at the intersection of North English Road and Walser Lane, just southeast of North Cascade Road and the exit from the Southwest Arterial.
In September, the commission tabled a request to rezone 75 acres of the property for commercial use due to having too little information about the property's end use and in light of neighboring property owners' opposition. The first request from Miller Cos. was to use the acreage for a 15-plot development for "light retail" and "commercial business," including a lumber and building material yard owned by Chris Miller, co-owner of Miller Cos.
County Zoning Administrator Tammy Henry said Miller Cos. withdrew its original application and returned with one for a six-lot development on 22 acres. Henry said her department looked over both the City of Dubuque's and Dubuque County's comprehensive plans for the area where the property is located.
Recommended for you
"Both of those comprehensive plans show multi-uses," she said. "This property was already zoned for residential, but the ordinance didn’t say it couldn’t be requested to be something else."
Henry said neighbors again opposed the proposal.
The rezoning recommendation now goes to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.