The story about a former Holy Family administrator who was found guilty of wire fraud and accused of stealing $250,000 was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 1 through Sunday.

1.) Former Holy Family administrator guilty of wire fraud, accused of stealing $250,000

2.) Company plans new Kwik Trip for Platteville

3.) Adoption ceremony officially adds boy to ‘forever’ Dubuque family

4.) Biz Buzz Monday: Coffee company to close, paving way for growth of meat processing business

5.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school

6.) Beckman football players rally around teammate

7.) Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike

8.) Fire destroys Cascade home, kills 3 cats

9.) 3 incumbents, 1 newcomer elected to Dubuque Community School Board

10.) Biz Buzz: Flower company opening in Dubuque; tech company thrives; meat processor expanding

