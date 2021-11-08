Sorry, an error occurred.
The story about a former Holy Family administrator who was found guilty of wire fraud and accused of stealing $250,000 was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Nov. 1 through Sunday.
1.) Former Holy Family administrator guilty of wire fraud, accused of stealing $250,000
2.) Company plans new Kwik Trip for Platteville
3.) Adoption ceremony officially adds boy to ‘forever’ Dubuque family
4.) Biz Buzz Monday: Coffee company to close, paving way for growth of meat processing business
5.) COVID-19 cases trigger mask requirement at Dubuque school
6.) Beckman football players rally around teammate
7.) Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike
8.) Fire destroys Cascade home, kills 3 cats
9.) 3 incumbents, 1 newcomer elected to Dubuque Community School Board
10.) Biz Buzz: Flower company opening in Dubuque; tech company thrives; meat processor expanding
