Camera club members display works, share tips at Dubuque event

Jack Tully pointed out a detail of a photograph of a gnarled tree and a few other works on display to his wife Deb, and expressed his admiration for the artistry.
“They’re really well taken,” he said.
Jack and Deb Tully, of Dubuque, attended an open house event held today by the Dubuque Camera Club at the EB Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area.
Club members displayed works from “Trees,” a recent showing of their photographs held at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
“I think this was the eighth year that we were down there with a show,” said Ronald Tigges, the camera club’s president.
Tigges said the shows feature photos based upon a theme.
“One theme was ‘Reds,’ everything had to have red in it,” he said. “One theme was ‘Dubuque architecture,’ one was ‘Reflections.’”
“Trees” enabled camera club members to approach a common subject from a variety of vantages and settings. Deb Tully said she came to the event because she enjoys the subject matter on display.
“I love trees,” she said. “I have one wall full of (photographic) prints of trees at our home.”
Tigges said the club boasts a membership of photographers drawn from all skill levels and all types of equipment.
“The paintbrush never makes the artist,” he said, “You don’t need a good camera. A lot of the things when you look at a phone – you see framing in shots – all the things that compositionally make a photo decent, you can do with any kind of camera, even a cellphone camera. You just have to practice. You’re never going to learn anything unless you just do it.”
Tigges said a few tips can help improve nature photography for all levels of photographer.
“One thing with animal (photography) is you can learn a lot by studying their environment,” he said. “You can see particular habits -- birds will come back to the same feeding spot or if you see animal tracks, you can place yourself near those. A lot of times people will have really good shots of owls or foxes or raccoons because they went and researched the environment.”
Tigges advocates for gradually approaching an animal subject, shooting more photos as you draw nearer.
“You don’t want to encroach (on the animal) and force it away,” he said. “You can take a photo from far away, let’s say it’s of a butterfly on a flower. Then you can sneak a little closer and take another photo, and sneak a little closer and take another photo. That first or second photo might be your best shot, but if you wait until you get in a perfect position, the animal could be gone. You want to slowly change your position and change your relation to that (subject) and keep taking those photos. You will gradually get closer and get a better shot.”