Police said a driver was hurt after he read a text message and drove into an oncoming vehicle Saturday afternoon in Dubuque.
Nathan H. Lang, 34, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Lang was driving east in the 1100 block of University Avenue at 12:35 p.m. when he read a text message and drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking a westbound vehicle driven by Justin W. Nagel, 39, of Dubuque.
Lang was cited with texting while driving and improper use of lanes.