Drinking songs top list of Dubuque County's jukebox favorites for 2019

Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Dubuque man who stole more than $10,500 from restaurant sentenced to probation

Politics: Area residents experience caucus in new ways

EXCLUSIVE: Hillcrest to cut family planning program and special ed offering in Maquoketa

TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference

Experts: Dubuque supervisors' salary raise decision not in keeping with code

Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire

Heading in the right direction: Southwest Arterial nearly complete

Venues: Smokey's keeps business coming in the winter with live music

Local residents play round of ice-cold golf in support of heartwarming cause

TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference

Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire

East Dubuque students craft pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned by Australian wildfires

East Dubuque officials set timeline and projected cost for new fire station

Darlington candidates to face off in mayoral, council primaries

Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process

Speakers highlight success of Dubuque nonprofit that works to lift people out of poverty

Tensions linger at Cricket Hollow as zoo owners, plaintiffs face off

Major Dubuque County manufacturer to cut more than 100 jobs

Administrator with Dubuque Catholic schools placed on leave due to 'financial inquiry'