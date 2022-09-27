ELIZABETH, Ill. — Tom and Jessica Arnold, both Jo Daviess County natives, were living in San Diego in 1988 when the call came. Tom’s father, Wayne, who had been suffering from cancer, had died.
Arnold’s Farm in Elizabeth had been designated a centennial farm in 1986, and Tom and his siblings — Keith, Linda and Verlyn — were the fourth generation of Arnolds to have grown up there. But now, there wasn’t anybody waiting in the wings to take it over, and Tom, the eldest, was faced with making some hard decisions.
“My sister, Linda, was living in Germany, so there wasn’t anything she wanted or was able to do,” said Tom, 69. “My brother Keith had a growing construction business, so he wasn’t interested. My youngest brother, Verlyn, had moved out to California and was working out there. So it was really a decision as to whether we would farm from afar or come back and take it over or sell.”
Eventually, the couple decided on a compromise — Tom came back and took over the farm, while Jessica kept her job with San Diego County and stayed in California.
“We were a commuter marriage,” Tom said. “We did that for two years. By 1990, we were back in Illinois full time.”
The couple have three children — Vanessa, 33; Cody, 30; and Andrew, 28. Granddaughter Eliza, 5, is the only Arnold grandchild so far.
Arnold’s Farm is a livestock farm, comprised of 480 acres. The farm raises a Red Angus-Devon crossbreed of cattle, as well as a Berkshire-Duroc cross hog. Poultry is pasture-raised and include Cornish Rock crosses and turkeys.
The Arnolds sell grass-fed and grain-finished beef, pork and pastured poultry products direct to customers through their website and through Jo Daviess Local Foods, an online farmers market of nearly 40 local producers.
Deliveries are made directly to the homes of customers, not just locally but in the Chicago area as well. Customers also can pick up their orders from the farm by appointment or at a pre-designated pick-up location.
While Arnold’s Farm is hormone- and antibiotic-free and the crops grown are non-GMO and free of growth hormones or by-products, they are not technically organic.
“We use a little bit of herbicide, which throws us out of the organic thing as far as being certified,” Tom said. “But we’re marketing most of our meat directly to consumers and they know what we do here.”
What isn’t sold to consumers is sold to Niman Ranch, which partners with more than 700 family farms and ranches throughout the country that are raising livestock with traditional, all-natural methods.
The Arnolds have found a good place to be in the farm-to-table space, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing.
Arnold’s Farm has been in the business of selling firewood, dried flowers and any number of other things the family could produce. Its biggest success before the meat business took off might have been the pumpkin farm.
“We hand-planted six acres of pumpkins,” Jessica said. “No machinery. The kids were little, and they all helped. We just planted and dug holes and planted some more. We’d never done anything like that. But we were always trying new things.”
That first pumpkin patch led to seven years of pumpkins, corn mazes, pony rides, hay rides, petting zoos and, of course, Arnold’s Farm meat.
“When we started selling our meat at our pumpkin farm, that’s when we started compiling a customer list,” Tom said.
The amount of work involved in hosting the pumpkin patch each year eventually led to the Arnolds stopping after several years.
“But the good thing that came out of that was we now had a customer base in the Chicago area (for our meat),” Jessica said. “They would pay the prices we needed to keep the farm going. So Tom started going into farmers markets, and then just selling direct to the consumer, and it just took off from there.”
The conservation methods used on Arnold’s Farm can be traced back at least 70 years. Tom recalled filling out some paperwork for a conservation plan and taking it into the local county office.
“The guy looked at it, then went and looked something up,” he said. “He came back and handed me the papers and said, ‘There’s been a conservation plan filed for that farm since 1952.’”
The Arnolds continue conservation practices that were started decades ago by Tom’s parents and grandparents, and possibly his great-grandparents.
“About one-third of our acreage is forest land. We work a third, and the other third is the (Apple) River,” Jessica said. “So we just have about one-third of our land to support the farm. Some people have acres of straight, flat land and they’ll farm the heck out of it, but it’s important to us to be good stewards of the land.”
Tom and Jessica live on land that was purchased by his grandparents, so it’s not the original homestead. That is the domain of Tom’s mother, Marcella, 94, who lives in the original farmhouse.
Tom and Jessica have no plans to retire soon, but when they do, all three of their children want to be involved in keeping the farm in the family.
Andrew, of Madison, Wis., is an operations supervisor at Dane County Regional Airport. He works a schedule of eight days on, six days off, and spends most of that time off working on the Elizabeth farm.
“I like it here,” he said. “If I didn’t, I sure wouldn’t spend my days off here.”
Andrew said he and Cody have talked about their plans for the farm, and a neighbor who works for Tom has bought into the herd, and he has an interest in working the farm with the brothers.
“The one thing that is non-negotiable is raising livestock,” Andrew said. “In some capacity, we’ll still have livestock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.