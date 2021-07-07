DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The level of interest in the community's recreational activities took center stage at this week's Dyersville City Council meeting.
Council members asked for updates on how Dyersville Aquatic Center has fared so far this summer, as well as how many people have been riding all-terrain and utility vehicles since the new ATV/UTV ordinance has gone into effect.
It also marked the first in-person council meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
City Clerk Tricia Maiers shed light on ongoing staffing issues at the aquatic center. She told the council that the aquatic center's assistant manager unexpectedly quit last week, prompting some staffing disruption over the holiday weekend.
A new assistant manager is being added to ease staffing struggles for the remainder of the pool season, which ends Aug. 15, since so many lifeguards have to return to school.
"The school year keeps creeping up closer every year," Maiers said. "We're struggling right now to keep afloat, and believe me, come Aug. 15, they're out of there."
Maiers also answered council questions about the pool's recent evening closures, which she said prompted some confusion among residents. The aquatic center closed open swim at 4:45 p.m. this week for group swimming lessons and will do so again next week. The decision was made this year to offer two weeks of group lessons, Maiers said, and 130 kids are expected to attend.
While evening swim has so far been popular this year, Maiers said the average attendance during morning swim hours has been 10 people.
Council members also asked for an update on how the weekends have been going for ATV and UTV riders. The council passed an ordinance on June 7 to allow riders on city streets during six long weekends throughout the year as a test run for the vehicles in the city.
The first two weekends took place in June, and the next weekend on which ATVs and UTVs are allowed starts Friday, July 9.
Police Chief Brent Schroeder said there haven't been many riders through town. The Dubuque County ATV/UTV Alliance called for a boycott of the opening dates of Dyersville ATV and UTV use, arguing that the council didn't provide enough dates for a true trial run.
"What I heard is this weekend, there's supposed to be a large influx (of ATVs and UTVs) in town," Schroeder told the council. "I guess the 'boycott' is over. This will be the telltale measure."
Council Member Mike Oberbreockling noted that the last day for ATVs and UTVs in Dyersville falls in September, so the council likely will have to discuss future dates at a later time.
"I think we're going to have the decision come back to us again," he said.
Mayor Jim Heavens said the ordinance is written to allow for changes and that adding dates could be possible if people ask about it.
"We have to let it play through and see where the rest of the community is," added Council Member Mike English.