LANCASTER, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Saturday in Grant County once again brought up the legitimacy of the presidential election while saying moves should be made to restore election integrity.
Johnson was among the speakers at the Grant County Republican Party Lincoln Day event at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Other speakers included state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and state Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua.
While encouraging Republicans to get their names on ballots in elections, Johnson also spoke extensively about concerns and questions he raised about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
“I do not think we should scornfully dismiss the concerns of tens of thousands of Americans,” he told the crowd.
Johnson told the Telegraph Herald that he hopes to see voting integrity restored prior to the 2022 election. He also said he has concerns about allowing voting to occur “too early,” stating that he believes the voting period should be condensed closer to Election Day so people have all the information on candidates.
“We want to make it easy to vote but hard to cheat, and I don’t think that’s necessarily true on the other side of the aisle,” Johnson told the TH. “... It’s an unsustainable state of affairs to have tens of millions of Americans not recognize that the election’s legitimate.”
But both Johnson’s and former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud were roundly rejected by Republican and Democratic election officials in state after state and by dozens of judges, including justices on the Supreme Court. Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, also said there was no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.
Johnson also said that comments he has made, including his statement that calling the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol an “armed insurgence” is accurate, only garnered national attention to “fit the narrative” that Democrats have created.
“I’m about the only guy on a national level pushing back at the narrative, and now they want to destroy me,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said he still has “plenty of time” to decide whether to run in 2022. Trump recently endorsed him.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Joseph Oslund said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the organization hoped to hear Johnson address why he opposes President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and why he has “tried to block” forms of COVID-19 aid.
“Sen. Johnson campaigned as an outsider, but his record in Washington, D.C., is one of tax breaks for multi-millionaires like himself and handouts for the big corporations who fund his political career,” the emailed statement read.
Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, introduced the event’s speakers. Van Orden recently announced that he will run again against longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in 2022. Van Orden narrowly lost to Kind in the November election.
In between introducing speakers, Van Orden told the crowd that fighting against the current Democratic-controlled Congress was of the utmost importance and that it’s a fight he wasn’t going to back down from.
“We have a long road ahead of us. We have a hard road ahead of us, but our children and grandchildren are worth the work,” he said. “You are worth the work to me.”