Dubuque Community Schools leaders recently moved another step closer to starting a nearly $34 million renovation of Dubuque Senior High School.
School board members last week voted to send the project out for competitive bids, with officials aiming for construction to begin in June.
“It’s just very exciting to see this start,” said school board President Tami Ryan, who is also a member of the core planning group for the renovation. “We’re really happy to see it finally coming to fruition.”
Bids from potential contractors will be due back to district officials Feb. 18, said Bill Burkhart, the district’s manager of buildings and grounds. The current schedule for the project, which is expected to cost $33.8 million, calls for school board members to award a contract on March 8.
The projected start date for construction is June 7 — after school gets out for the summer. The district’s architect has told officials to expect work to be completed in August 2024, though the exact timeline will come into focus once a contractor is on board, Burkhart said.
“It’s going to be exiting to see what the bids come in at,” Burkhart said.
Planned renovation work includes extensive renovations to the Senior auditorium; addition of air-conditioning to parts of the building that don’t currently have it; mechanical, electrical and plumbing enhancements; improvements to fine arts spaces; and additions with a new staircase, wrestling room and physical education space.
Senior Principal Dan Johnson said the climate control additions will be a key improvement.
Classrooms that do not have air-conditioning can get particularly hot on warm days, and while students and teachers make the best of the situation, not having to worry about those conditions should help improve morale, Johnson said. Additions of air-conditioning in spaces such as Nora Gymnasium will make for a much better viewing experience during events.
“The conditions for learning are vastly improved,” Johnson said.
The work also will include improvements to classrooms that were not touched in a $29.1 million round of renovations that wrapped up in 2018, Ryan said.
“Senior will be completed after this is done,” she said. “There will be no other major renovations that will have to take place in that building.”