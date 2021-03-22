About 100 fewer students are attending preschool in Dubuque Community Schools and its partner programs than at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
That’s an 11.3% drop, with 771 students in district-affiliated preschool last month. District officials say the COVID-19 pandemic likely is driving the shift.
“We do anticipate that this is partially due to the pandemic and parents making that choice to keep their students at home one more year,” said Cindy Steffens, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
The decline in Dubuque’s preschool enrollment aligns with a national and statewide slump in numbers for the current year. Across the tri-state area, though, preschool trends were more mixed.
Officials in districts that have seen enrollment declines say they hope to see those numbers rebound next school year.
“I would really hope that they would bounce back,” said Lynn Glaser, the Dubuque district’s early childhood facilitator for general and special education. “We know the children are there. That’s why we have this wonderful program.”
Pandemic impacts
Last month, officials from the National Institute for Early Education Research at Rutgers University released results of a December 2020 survey that found that preschool participation was down nearly 25% from before the pandemic.
In Iowa, prekindergarten enrollment numbers dropped nearly 13% from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 school year. In Wisconsin, the number of students in 4-year-old kindergarten dropped 15%. Current-year data for Illinois could not be obtained.
Steffens said the drop in preschool numbers this year is bigger than the usual variations officials have seen in recent years.
“Obviously, the pandemic has impacted those trends,” she said. “If you look at that data, it does show that we are down.”
While overall numbers are still down, preschool enrollment has risen over the course of the academic year. From the Oct. 1 count date to last month, 77 more students joined district-affiliated preschool programs. Steffens said that trend could be connected with parents feeling more comfortable sending their students to school.
Officials in the Southwestern Wisconsin School District in Hazel Green noticed a slight dip in preschool numbers, with combined 4K and early childhood enrollment dropping from 48 to 36. Superintendent John Costello said a handful of families decided not to attend this year because of the pandemic.
“I think they were just concerned,” Costello said. “They just probably didn’t want their child to be exposed or have the risk of being exposed back when at the start of the school year, we were still learning a lot about COVID and exactly what was happening.”
Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported a small drop in prekindergarten numbers but attributed that to their decision to reduce the number of sections in one building.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said a few parents decided not to enroll their children in preschool because the district did not have a virtual option, but enough families still signed up to fill the program.
“There was a waiting list at the beginning of the year in just about every building,” he said.
In the Maquoketa Community School District, 4-year-old preschool enrollment increased this year. Caleb Bonjour, principal at Cardinal Elementary School, said he thought the district’s approach to keeping schools open and decision to offer a remote option helped keep enrollment up. Partner providers also offer wraparound care, which helps those numbers, as well, he said.
Looking ahead
Steffens said officials are still taking preschool enrollments for next school year, and educators are reaching out to families who could potentially have students in the program.
Glaser said she hopes to see the number of students in early childhood programs bounce back. She said the children who are in early childhood programming are receiving a strong program, which this year has included a virtual option. Regarding the lower numbers this year, she said it is always concerning to see students come in with limited prekindergarten experiences but that educators can work with students.
“We’re not just looking at the pre-academics — we’re looking at the social-emotional part of it,” Glaser said. “That is a cause for concerns, but our kindergarten teachers, they meet the children where they’re at and provide that instruction.”
Costello said educators sometimes see students who don’t have the skills they would have learned in a 4K class, but they typically recover quickly.
He said Southwestern district officials already are expecting an increase in their 4K numbers for next year.
“We’re optimistic and think we’re going to get back to normal, and more kids are going to be coming back to school,” Costello said.