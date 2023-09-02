Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A second candidate is running for an at-large seat on the Dubuque City Council.
Kelly Lucas filed paperwork this week to run for the at-large seat currently held by David Resnick in the Nov. 7 election.
Lucas could not be reached for comment Friday.
Resnick previously filed paperwork to run for reelection.
Also on the ballot in November are the Wards 2 and 4 seats, currently held by Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal, respectively. Both Roussell and Wethal have filed to run for reelection.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.