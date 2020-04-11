RYAN, Iowa — A Delaware County man pleaded not guilty this week to two sex crime charges.
Benjamin C. Martin, 38, of Masonville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with two felonies, including third-degree sexual abuse. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 15.
Court documents state that a girl younger than 18 with “a mental defect or incapacity” reported being sexually assaulted and impregnated by Martin. A DNA sample from the child states that Martin “has a probability of 99.99999% ... of being the father.”
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.