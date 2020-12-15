GALENA, Ill. — A Jo Daviess County man accused of sexually assaulting a woman recently pleaded guilty to a battery charge.
Gerardo M. Flores, 37, of Hanover, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to one year of probation, while three other charges, including criminal sexual assault, were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The original court documents stated that, on Nov. 30, 2019, Flores sexually assaulted a woman he knew while in Galena and, during the assault, “forcefully pushed down” on the woman’s shoulders, breaking her collarbone. Flores also “physically restrained” the woman, preventing her from leaving the residence at which the assault took place.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.