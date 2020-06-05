Mayor Roy Buol on Thursday signed a pledge that promises the review and possible reform of the Dubuque Police Department’s use-of-force policies in the wake of national unrest over police brutality.
The “Mayor’s Pledge” is part of a broader pact promoted by My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a national effort led by the foundation of former President Barack Obama that seeks to create safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.
The pledge acknowledges that mayors and city councils are “uniquely positioned to introduce common-sense limits on police use of force” and outlines four steps needed to accomplish that.
The steps involve reviewing and reforming existing policies and engaging diverse community members in that process.
“A lot of these are things we have already been working on,” Buol said. “But I believe to sign that pledge and show our support for what has been a national effort is important.”
Use-of-force policies have been under the microscope following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
City Council Member Ric Jones said he was in alignment with the mayor’s pledge.
“I think it is important to make this statement because it shows that the City Council will not tolerate abuse of power, even if we don’t believe there is any or much here,” he said. “It is important to review things all the time and look for improvements.”
Police Chief Mark Dalsing was “not surprised” to learn of Buol’s pledge.
Dalsing emphasized that his department’s 24-page use-of-force policy — like all policies — is revisited annually to reflect changes in laws and ordinance, as well as changing accreditation standards. The Dubuque Police Department is accredited through the Commission on the Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, a group that ensures that affiliated organizations are adhering to best practices.
The department’s use-of-force policy prohibits the use of chokeholds “unless exigent circumstances leave them as a last resort” in defense of human life.
The policy also requires all incidents resulting in the application of lethal or less-lethal force be reported to the police chief and that all use of force resulting in injury or death be reviewed.
The idea of gathering community input to form policy also is not new, Dalsing noted. The Dubuque Community-Police Relations Committee was formed in 1993 and provides a forum for citizen input into the development of police policies and procedures.
Dalsing did express hopes that the reaction to Floyd’s killing could get more people involved.
“If nothing else, I am hoping this will bring more people to the table to have these conversations,” Dalsing said. “We have had open communication with the NAACP and the Black Men Coalition. But this has brought out a group of new voices and some younger voices that could give us more partners in this process.”
Community-Police Relations Committee Chairman Miquel Jackson believes the statements expressed Thursday by the mayor represent “good first steps.”
“I know (Dalsing) would be willing to collaborate in making sure that a fair review of policies, connecting to the community, and a fair report of the findings happens,” Jackson said via email. “What I would like to see (is) if the mayor and other city officials get in on the process as well. That is what the community wants to see.”
Jackson also serves as vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP. He said the local branch has remained in close contact with the national one, which is asking for a series of policy changes.
This includes a ban on the use of knee holds and chokeholds as an acceptable practice for law enforcement, as well as a “use-of-force continuum” for any police department in the country. The NAACP also wants open- records laws in every state that ensure officer misconduct information and disciplinary histories are not shielded from the public.