Police said one person was injured Tuesday after that individual’s vehicle was struck when a driver failed to yield to a red light.
Hannah C. Brown, 20, of Dubuque, was transported by Dubuque Fire Department officials to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The accident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dodge Street and Crescent Ridge in Dubuque.
The report states that Emily E. Williams, 25, of Dubuque, was westbound on Dodge and was stopped at the red light in the left turn lane.
Williams told law enforcement that “the lights changed from red to green in the westbound lanes, and she thought she was able to turn.”
She turned left onto Crescent Ridge, driving through a red light, and struck the vehicle of David J. Wiegel, 76, of Shullsburg, Wis. Wiegel’s vehicle spun out and struck Brown’s vehicle.
Williams was cited with failure to obey a steady red signal.
