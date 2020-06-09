WARREN, Ill. — A motorcyclist was airlifted after a crash Sunday night near Warren.
Thomas Zeal, 62, of Monticello, Wis., was airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison for treatment of his injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday on Cole Street, about a quarter-mile south of East State Line Road, north of Warren.
A press release states that Zeal was northbound when his motorcycle crossed over the southbound lane, entered the ditch and rolled. He was thrown from the vehicle.
Zeal was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.