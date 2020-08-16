A Dubuque man that police said used a knife to pick a lock, then sexually assaulted a girl, recently was sentenced to probation.
Anthony L. Carroll, 29, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two to five years of probation, while a 10-year prison sentence was suspended, after he pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state Carroll went to police on Aug. 22, 2018, to report that a girl, who then was younger than 15, had threatened to report that he raped her. The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
The girl said Carroll used a knife to pick the lock on her bedroom door, then sexually assaulted her and had done so multiple times, documents state.
Carroll denied sexually abusing the girl, but court documents state that his DNA was found at the scene in connection with the sexual assault.
He also was arrested and charged in March with dissemination and exhibition of obscene material for allegedly sending an explicit picture via social media to a girl who was younger than 15.
That charge and a second count of third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed per a plea agreement.
In addition to his probation, Carroll must register as a sex offender for life.
Court documents state that Judge Michael Shubatt’s reasons for the sentence issued in this case included that Carroll “is mentally disabled and has mental health issues” and that he did not have a “significant criminal history.”
“It is anticipated that (the) defendant will receive mental health treatment ... while on probation,” documents state.