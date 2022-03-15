DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Dyersville man with a great deal of familiarity with the city’s parks and recreation system has been hired to lead the department.
City Council members recently unanimously appointed Adam Huehnergarth as the new parks and recreation manager following the departure of Gavin Nadermann, who resigned Jan. 3.
Mayor Jeff Jacque said the city had 11 applicants for the position, and even when it was narrowed down to three candidates, it was a tough decision.
“All were very qualified,” Jacque said.
Huehnergarth’s contract is effective immediately and includes a starting annual salary of $55,000.
“He’s enthusiastic to do the job and has been on the Parks and Rec Board for a very long time,” City Administrator Mick Michel said. “I think he’s going to do a fantastic job for the community.”
