DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville longa has been a spot for children to meet Santa Claus.
While the COVID-19 pandemic prompted changes to the popular annual event, including eliminating photos of siblings sitting on Santa's lap, library staff wanted to ensure families still had the opportunity to have a bit of Christmas magic.
"With so many things canceled this year, we wanted to provide a little continuity," said library Youth Services Coordinator Kim Hermsen.
Today, families drove through the parking lot near the library, lining up to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from their vehicles. Mrs. Claus passed to children goodie bags with a coloring book, stickers and a candy cane through the window, while Santa had a bag in which kids could drop their Christmas wish lists. Santa, Mrs. Claus and everyone who came to meet them all donned masks.
Jeannie Domeyer, of Petersburg, usually takes her kids to the library every year to meet Santa and was glad the tradition could continue, even if from a distance.
"It was nice for the girls to write letters for Santa and meet him to drop them off," she said.
Her daughter, Brooklyn, 6, had a Lego set and a 2021 calendar on her wish list, while Hailey, 3, excitedly shared she had asked Santa for a horse and unicorn this Christmas.
Hermsen said the library's typical Christmas cookie walk and craft event was canceled this year, as sharing baked goods and craft supplies isn't safe during the pandemic. The usual Santa meet-and-greet, during which children wait by the library's fireplace to sit on Santa's lap, also wasn't possible.
However, she said library staff still wanted to have some sort of programming for families, as hundreds have enjoyed library Christmas events throughout the years. They even considered having Santa stand in a giant blow-up snow globe, but the $3,000 price tag wasn't feasible. They eventually settled on the drive-thru meet-and-greet.
"It's been very appreciated," Hermsen said of the response to the socially distanced event. "People who came here as kids now bring their kids here."
The families who met Santa at the event all expressed their appreciation at still being able to take part in annual Christmas traditions, even if they look different than most years. However, many also shared they likely will be limiting Christmas Day gatherings to a few people or staying home this year.
Beth Vorwald, of New Vienna, said her family would likely be staying home this year and focusing on holiday activities such as baking cookies. In addition to meeting Santa at the library, her family also had gone to Reflections in the Park at Dubuque's Louis Murphy Park.
"It's awesome to keep some Christmas traditions alive, especially in 2020," she said.
Jennifer Lueck, of Worthington, said she was glad her family was able to have a little bit of Christmas normalcy this morning as they met Santa.
"We had to miss Thanksgiving, so we hope we can have Christmas," she said. "It was sad not to be able to see our family this year. We're trying to keep things as normal as possible."