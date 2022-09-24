RYAN, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals recently upheld a former Delaware County woman’s conviction for first-degree murder.
Revette A. Sauser, 54, is serving a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole for fatally shooting her husband, Terry Sauser, in their Ryan home in 2011.
Sauser initially was sentenced to 40 years in prison after taking a plea deal in 2012. However, she later claimed her attorney was ineffective for allowing her to plead guilty to a charge of kidnapping without enough facts to support the charge.
The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with Sauser’s initial appeal but ruled that Sauser had to be tried on the original first-degree murder charge.
Her trial was held in May 2021, during which prosecutors argued that she planned to kill her husband out of anger and jealousy, while the defense maintained that she accidentally shot him.
After three hours of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.
Sauser appealed her conviction in June 2021, arguing that the district court erred in refusing to instruct the jury on the lesser-included charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Sauser argued that there was evidence showing she was provoked at the time of the shooting, according to documents.
The Iowa Court of Appeals this week upheld Sauser’s conviction, stating that none of her stories of the evening of the shooting show that “she acted solely out of the required level of provocation.”
Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Mary Tabor filed a special concurrence in the case, agreeing with Sauser that the district court erred in not instructing the jury on voluntary manslaughter.
However, Tabor said in documents that the error was not cause to reverse Sauser’s conviction.