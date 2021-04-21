PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash last week outside Platteville.
Emily Spensley, 25, of Lancaster, was transported to Southwest Health for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that Spensley was traveling west on Wisconsin 81 near the intersections with Bunker Ridge and Whig roads in Lima Township at approximately 6:47 p.m. on April 15, when a vehicle driven by Randy Jentz, 23, of Platteville, pulled out from the stop sign on Whig Road, striking the rear of Spensley’s vehicle.
Spensley lost control of her vehicle, and it came to a rest in the ditch.
Jentz was cited with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.