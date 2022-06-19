FENNIMORE, Wis. — Harold Schaefer was surprised when he was named Fennimore’s Citizen of the Year in 2020.
But Steve Birkett, a local chiropractor who heads up the committee that decides on the Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards, wasn’t one bit surprised.
“Harold is one of those folks that if you need help with something, he’s there,” he said. “He likes to stay in the background, doesn’t like the attention, but he’s just one of those people you can lean on.”
Schaefer, 70, grew up on a farm in Boscobel. When he met and married Fennimore native Janis Preston, they moved to her hometown. Schaefer worked for Arrow Express in Platteville, and the couple raised three children — a daughter, Julie, and twin sons, Jeff and Jeremy.
Janis passed away in 2019. Schaefer kept himself busy with his part-time upholstery business.
“It was something to keep me occupied,” he said. “Staying busy was important, especially after my wife passed.”
When the lockdown happened in March 2020, Schaefer found himself at home with nothing to keep him busy. Then he spotted a brand new sewing machine Janis had bought shortly before her death.
“My kids wanted me to send it back, but I couldn’t do it,” he said. “And then this COVID thing came about, and I thought, ‘I’ll make myself a mask.’”
He read the instruction book, loaded the bobbin and soon, Schaefer found himself making masks not only for himself, but for anyone who wanted one.
“I thought there was maybe a reason that I didn’t get around to sending the machine back,” he said.
People began asking for masks for their children as well. Using his grandchildren as models, he created a pattern for smaller masks. Schaefer became a regular customer at the local fabric store.
“I would buy sports patterns or flowers. All of those different patterns kept my interest,” he said. “I made them for hospitals, nursing homes, schools. It became quite a project.”
Schaefer ended up making 1,330 masks over the course of the lockdown, and he never charged anyone a single dime.
“I didn’t care what the price tag was,” he said. “The combination of helping people and staying busy was a therapy thing for me. My wife had to be smiling because I got her machine working.”
Schaefer is also a regular blood donor and a talented wildlife photographer, often donating prints to organizations for their fundraisers and auctions.
“I think he pays the animals to get some of the shots he gets,” Birkett said. “They’re that good.”
Schaefer used his photography skills to take portraits of grandparents with their grandchildren’s graduation photos in 2020. He provided grandparents with a keepsake photo, since they couldn’t attend a graduation ceremony, free of charge.
Despite all of his volunteer work, Schaefer said his six grandchildren rank first in his life.
“The grandkids are number one,” he said. “It’s a high priority for me to go to as many of their events as I can.”
When Schaefer created his 500th mask, he tucked a five dollar bill inside. When he made the 1,000th, it was a $10 gift card.
“I like to surprise people occasionally,” he said. “I’ll pay for somebody’s meal at Subway or something like that.”
Birkett said that retirement hasn’t slowed Schaefer down when it comes to helping others.
“He could literally watch the grass grow at this point in his life,” he said. “But that’s not who he is.”
Schaefer is humbled by the attention, but is quick to point out that he also reaps the benefits from his volunteerism.
“I’m not a rich person, and I never will be,” he said. “But it makes me feel good and it helps people, and that’s what’s important. Life goes on, you have to make the best of it, so that’s what I do.”
