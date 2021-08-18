One of two men accused of shooting a flare gun at individuals, vehicles and a residence in June in Dubuque now faces charges for allegedly setting a fire that damaged his residence a month earlier.
Royal W.K. Broman, 27, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of second-degree arson.
Court documents obtained Tuesday state that video footage shows Broman leaving his residence at 5445 Park Place in Asbury at about 2:45 p.m. May 26, with “a large amount of smoke visibly coming from the lower residence.”
Broman allegedly drove away in a vehicle without notifying police or fire officials about the blaze, which caused damages that exceeded $750.
Broman also is accused of participating in the flare-gun firing spree on June 9 in Dubuque, along with Chandler A. Bourgeous, 21, of Apple River, Ill., and Annalise M. Flogel, 16, of Asbury.
Broman and Bourgeous are charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with one count each of first-degree arson, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, second-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent; two counts each of second-degree arson and assault with intent to inflict serious injury; three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and four counts of reckless use of fire or explosives.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
Flogel also had been charged in adult court, but her case recently was waived to juvenile court.