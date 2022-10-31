GALENA, Ill. — Candidates running for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, which lumps Jo Daviess County in with most of rural north-central Illinois, have opposing plans to tackle inflation, abortion access and other issues.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Lisa Haderlein acknowledge the challenge of inflation but share different solutions with voters.
LaHood puts the blame squarely on Democrats’ majority in Congress and their large investments.
“There’s a lot of anxiety and stress, a lot of people concerned about the direction of the economy,” he said. “If you’re someone with a 401(k), maybe a laborer or teacher with money in the stock market, you’re concerned about that. But it’s also just buying gas, buying school supplies. We have to quit spending money.”
He also prioritized reducing environmental regulations to bring down the cost of energy.
“That is partially because the Biden administration made a bet on new — solar, wind, battery — power,” he said. “Subsidizing those industries is the wrong way. Two years ago, we were a net exporter of energy and doing it in an environmentally safe way.”
Haderlein said inflation is a global issue caused in part by corporate price gouging, which would be reduced by more incentives for domestic production.
“For those blaming the current administration, that’s not realistic,” she said. “Look across the globe, and things are much worse in other countries, in Europe and Asia, for instance. When supply levels out and things become more available, there is a tendency for some companies to keep the prices up because we’re used to paying more, seeing how far they can push that. One of the ways we need to address it are more things like the CHIPs Act, trying to bring more production of goods back to the United States.”
LaHood said he is also focused on southern border security, then increasing legal immigration.
“People fear the lawlessness at the southern border, people coming across and nothing being done about it,” he said. “The Trump policy put in place, the agreement with Mexico that their military would stop people coming over, worked. ... We let in about 1.1 million legal people every year. I’m in support of stair-stepping that up every year.”
Haderlein said fears of undocumented migration are overblown by Republicans.
“In certain communities, there are significant Hispanic populations,” she said. “These are people from Central America or Mexico — some who are here not documented — to work in the agricultural sector. A lot of the farm community recognize that they need immigrant workers who are here in the country because they want the work and are happy to be here. From that community, I’m not hearing a strong anti-immigration from our south border sentiment.”
LaHood also said he would answer voters’ call to do what he can to combat “wokeness” and cancel culture.
Haderlein said she is focused on codifying abortion rights.
