A couple of small creatures at a Dubuque museum are purple, sphere-shaped and prone to surprising headwear decisions.
On a recent Wednesday at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, one of the two pin cushion urchins living in a small tank in the facility’s Delta Exhibit pulled two plants up off the bottom of the tank — suction cups and all — and placed them on its top, wearing the plants like a hat.
“In the aquarium world, we think it’s cute, and we like to look at them doing it,” said Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the museum. “Some (aquariums) will 3-D print little hats, and (urchins) will put them on and it’s real cute. In the wild, they are doing it for protection.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at seemingly unassuming creatures that staff say are worth watching.
SPINES LIKE PORCUPINES
Sea urchins are globular creatures with a lengthy list of potential predators.
“Bigger fish with crushing teeth will eat them, and lobsters, with their big claws, can crush them and eat them,” Roseland said. “Sea otters will eat them in the ocean.”
The pin cushion urchins at the museum get their name from the hundreds of spines covering their round bodies. The spines serve a role like a porcupine’s spines, warding off potential predators.
The urchin wearing two plants on his top like a hat was exhibiting another protection method.
Roseland said the urchins are similar to starfish and sea stars. They have suction-bottomed tubes called tube feet that help them grip surfaces.
“(The plant-wearing urchin) is using his tube feet to hold those plants on his top,” she said. “(Urchins) will do that in the wild. They will usually pick up pieces of shell or little pieces of rocks and put them on their tops. It’s an added layer of protection against predators, like a shield. If you have something on your top, it makes it a little harder for something to grab you.”
SIMPLE CREATURE, COMPLICATED MOUTH
The museum’s urchins help keep their tank clean.
“They will go along the wall and scrape the algae,” Roseland said. “They will eat algae or any plant material that is growing on rocks. They are a good cleanup crew animal.”
Urchins possess an intricate mouth located on the underside of their bodies.
“It’s called an Aristotle’s lantern,” Roseland said. “It’s four or five pieces, depending on the species, arranged in a lantern shape.”
The mouth consists of powerful jaws and sharp, teeth-like structures.
“They use that to scrape rocks,” Roseland said. “They graze on the rocks.”
