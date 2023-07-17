BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Mary Bark was a student at the Platteville Normal School (now University of Wisconsin-Platteville) in the late 1940s studying for a degree in education.
Allan Martin was a student there, too. He had returned from his Army service and was studying agricultural science.
Although they didn’t know it at the time, Mary and Allan had a mutual acquaintance — Allan’s younger brother Francis, known as “Fat” to his family and friends — who would play a big role in how they met.
“Fat was going with a girl from Bloomington that I knew, so he used to come up to the high school and see her a lot,” Mary Martin, now 93, said. “So I knew him, but I’d never met Allan.”
During her first week in Platteville, Mary needed to get back home, but didn’t have a ride. She knew Fat was a student at the school and had a car, so she asked him if he could give her a ride.
“He said he could give me a ride, and would give me a ride home on the weekends,” Mary said. “And Allan would ride with us. So that became our routine. We’d leave school on Friday night and ride back on Monday morning.”
The weekend ride home became a ritual, and Mary began to notice the quiet brother of her friend.
“I liked him long before he knew it,” she said. “He was just so handsome. And so kind. Still is.”
When a few other girls began to ride with them between Platteville and Bloomington, Mary would always take the middle front seat between the two brothers, and that’s when Allan began to suspect that Mary liked him as much as he liked her.
“I wasn’t going to let those girls sit next to him,” Mary said.
After their first date going to a movie in Prairie du Chien, Allan knew he wanted to see Mary again.
“She wasn’t flighty like some of those other girls,” Allan, now 98, said. “She was pretty and just really down to earth.”
Allan remembers the day he proposed to Mary, about a year after they had started their courtship.
“I said, ‘I think we should get married,’” he said.
The couple married at Fennimore Evangelical Church on July 14, 1949, with just the minister, who was a friend of Allan’s, Fat and Mary’s sister in attendance.
“You didn’t have big weddings in those days because nobody had money,” Allan said. “So it was very small.”
After a honeymoon through Canada, Yellowstone National Park and an Iowa visit to Allan’s sister, the couple settled in Boscobel. Mary taught at the one-room Anderson Mills School, and Allan taught agricultural science to World War II veterans in nearby Wauzeka.
They moved to Wauzeka the following year, where Mary taught at Porter School, another one-room schoolhouse. They hadn’t been there long when Allan’s parents asked him to come back to the farm to help out.
Eventually, the couple bought their own farm in Bloomington, and they’ve been there for 72 years. It’s where they raised their children — Doug, Tom and Ruth Everson — and it’s where their 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way, know they can always come to spend time with “Ally and Mary,” as the great-grandchildren call them.
“We’re so lucky,” Mary said. “Our son Tom farms right across the road, and he stops and sees us every day. All of our family live close by. We are never lonely, that’s for sure.”
Everson, of Fennimore, said her parents just fit together, even though they are very different people.
“Dad never yelled,” she said. “But when he raised his voice, you listened. He was really laid back. Mom was the driver behind the wheel. Very energetic and always on the move. Mom would can everything from the garden. We had homecooked meals. It was just a good, old-fashioned home life.”
Mary hasn’t slowed down much. Although she no longer has a big vegetable garden like she used to, she still gets on the riding mower and mows the yard, and gets up on a ladder to wash the windows inside and out at least three times a week.
“They’re both incredible,” Everson said. “My husband died five years ago of cancer, which was so tough to go through. They were so supportive, and they continue to be supportive of all of us.”
Mary went back to school and got her bachelor’s degree in education in 1975. She taught at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bloomington for 11 years, then taught at Bloomington Grade School until her retirement in 1996. With the exception of a few years off to raise her family, Mary spent more than 45 years in the classroom teaching.
Allan isn’t able to talk about his retirement, because he says he hasn’t retired yet.
“I was just out baling hay this morning,” he said.
He still likes to climb up on his tractor every day and take it for a spin.
“That’s a lot more fun than just sitting and doing nothing,” he said.
The couple’s faith has played a big part in their marriage.
“Every night after supper we read the Bible,” Allan said. “We pray for each other and our family. We are thankful for our health and our home, our family and friends.”
Allan has had some health setbacks in recent years, including a few farm-related injuries like a broken neck and two broken hips as well as several open heart surgeries.
“My mom watches him like a hawk with his diet and his health,” Everson said. “They’ve just stuck together through the good times and the bad times.”
To celebrate their 74th anniversary, the Martins are looking forward to the company of their children.
“(My daughter-in-law) Ellen is bringing the salad, Doug is bringing pizza and Ruth is bringing the cake,” Mary said. “And I’ve got ice cream and strawberries. It’s going to be a nice, simple meal.”
For Allan, the secret to their marriage is not arguing.
“It takes two people to argue,” he said. “I mean, you just can’t argue if just one person is mad. So I don’t get mad at her. I find it’s best to just keep my mouth shut. And it works out just fine. The bottom line is that we love each other.”
Mary said there are still some things that make her mad, but it’s hard to stay angry.
“We don’t hold a grudge,” she said. “You don’t always see eye-to-eye. But like (Allan) said, we love each other. And God is always with us.”