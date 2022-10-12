The two candidates for the new Iowa Senate District 33 differ on the balance between taxes and services, abortion access and other issues.
Much of the district currently is represented by Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. The new district still includes most of rural Dubuque County, as well as all of Jackson County other than the Maquoketa area and all of Jones County.
Koelker faces Democrat Matt Robinson, a construction manager from rural Dubuque County, in her bid for reelection.
Taxes
Koelker said that, if reelected, she planned to continue the current Republican majority’s aggressive tax cut agenda of the past few years, especially as a way to reduce the impact of rising inflation.
“That is keeping more money in Iowans’ pockets,” she said. “People can’t keep up with this pace of inflation. As much as we can do in Iowa, I know our caucus is willing to endure that. We have to look at all of it — tax credits and everything — to make our budget leaner and offset the impact on Iowans.”
Robinson, though, said working-class people that he hears from are upset with how Republicans’ income tax cut panned out. The law created a 3.9% flat income tax, eliminated income taxes for retirees, cut taxes for corporations and altered many tax credits.
“I get a couple of dollars back on a 3.9% flat tax,” Robinson said. “It is going to benefit richer Iowans, who will get thousand of dollars back. When that’s explained to people, they are not thrilled with that. They would rather see that money invested in our schools, in our mental health systems.”
Koelker said she has heard a lot from voters about climbing property assessments and tax bills, something that Republican leadership has voiced plans to restrict.
Robinson said property taxes had not come up in conversations he had while out knocking on doors.
Education
Robinson said people have shared concerns with him about the state of public education and teachers leaving the field.
“It wasn’t long ago that we were always vying for that top spot (in national education rankings),” he said. “We’ve fallen to 24th (for pre-K to high school, according to the U.S. News & World Report). People can see that and feel it. We have been underfunding education for years. If we’re not seeing tangible results, we’re obviously not doing enough.”
The Republican-controlled Legislature has approved per-pupil and other education funding increases in recent years that local education leaders and Democrats argue have not been robust enough. Koelker and Republicans noted that the increases equate to hundreds of millions of dollars more for education in recent years.
“You’re not going to move to an area not known for quality education,” Koelker said. “But maybe we need to step back and ask if that (increased funding) is getting into the classroom, into teachers’ paychecks. The Legislature is not saying, ‘This is the average salary for a teacher.’ That is the school boards.”
Abortion access
The Republican majority has repeatedly passed bills restricting abortion access recently, even before the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Koelker said her priority if reelected would be advancing the state constitutional amendment stating people have no right to abortion, so it can get to a statewide ballot.
“Right now, you’re able to get an abortion up to 20 weeks,” she said. “I think we’re going to have to be looking at that. But we’re going to bring it back to the vote for the people, for Iowans.”
Robinson said he would defend individual reproduction rights.
“There is no room for a senator, representative or anyone else getting between a patient and their health care professional when making that decision,” he said.
Both candidates said bolstering the state’s mental health system would be another priority.
