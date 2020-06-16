FARLEY, Iowa -- Western Dubuque Biodiesel is closer to providing monarch butterflies by seeding the biodiesel plant’s Monarch Fueling Station in Farley.
The seed mixture consisted of native grasses and other plants that attract pollinators, including an emphasis on milkweed — the only plant on which monarchs can lay their eggs, according to a press release.
Western Dubuque Biodiesel began prepping its 3-acre Monarch Fueling Station last summer with help from Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Habitat Establishment Coordinator Kevin Reynolds.
“Seeding their habitat is an exciting next step,” Reynolds said. “It will take time for the plants to develop a root system and reach their full growth potential, but there is no doubt that Western Dubuque Biodiesel is well on their way to contributing to statewide efforts to boost monarch habitat.”
The project was established by IRFA in partnership with the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium in December 2017. Its goal is to help Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel plants establish patches of monarch habitat on plant grounds.
For more information, email info@IowaRFA.org or call 515-252-6249.