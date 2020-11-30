DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque County man is accused of sexually abusing three girls younger than 13.
David J. Lehmann, 63, of Farley, was arrested at 11 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse three counts of lascivious acts with a child and three counts of indecent contact with a child.
Court documents state that the incidents occurred this spring in Dubuque County.
Dyersville police were notified of the incidents in August. Each of the girls was interviewed in September at the Child Protection Center at UnityPoint Health in Hiawatha.
A warrant for Lehmann’s arrest was issued on Nov. 23. Lehmann’s initial court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.